HIQA release details of inspections at three Donegal centres

The health watchdog has published 31 inspection reports today three of which are in Donegal.

Reports on Ramelton and Carndonagh Community Hospitals and the Rock Nursing Unit have all been released today.

While the majority of areas in the hospitals were compliant there were some which were not.

In its latest publication, HIQA describes Ramelton Community Hospital as comfortable and home like in layout and decoration however; there was evidence of general wear and tear throughout.

The floors and tiles were damaged in several areas and the laundry required refurbishment as the floor and walls were damaged.

Residents in one area did not have ready access to a shower or bath as facilities were not available on corridor C7.

The reports also states that some communal areas were poorly ventilated and excessively warm.

The inspector also noted that while the required records were maintained at the hospital, some were not complete.

Carndonagh Community Hospital also scored compliant under most areas however; limited space in communal bedroom areas to store clothing and personal items was highlighted.

There was an established risk management system in place in Carndonagh but the inspector noted that a lack of storage space for equipment such as hoists meant that these items were stored in hallways which presented a trip hazard.

Elsewhere, The Rock Nursing Home in Donegal received an overall positive report with all areas under the inspection regarded as compliant.