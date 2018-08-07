Harps U19 boss calls for support in cup semi-final tonight

Finn Harps’ Under-19 side take on St. Patrick’s Athletic in the Enda McGuill Cup semi-final at Finn Park this evening. Kick-off is 7.30 pm

Harps have already beaten their Cavan/Monaghan counterparts, Derry City and Dundalk.

Speaking to Chris Ashmore, manager Joe Boyle is hoping that the Donegal public will come out in numbers and get behind the talented Harps side as they face probably the best under-19 team in the country. St. Pat’s are top of the U19 league while Harps are third. He feels that it could be quite a game.