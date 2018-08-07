Fears local festival won’t go ahead after funding pulled

There are fears that a well-established festival in Strabane may not go ahead this year due to a severe funding cut.

The Diwali festival which is run by a number of local ethnic groups has been an annual event in the town for the past 12 years however this year funding has not been forthcoming from Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Organisers say without the necessary funding, the event could be pulled entirely.

Cllr Patsy Kelly has hit out at what he terms an emerging trend whereby funding is more favourably distributed within Derry: