Family of murdered Donegal man give up hope of new inquest

The family of a Donegal man who was killed by loyalist paramilitaries are not to proceed with their efforts in securing a new inquest into his death.

Henry Cunningham (16) from Carndonagh had been a passenger in a van bringing Protestant and Catholic workmen home from a Belfast building site on August 9th 1973.

Three UDA men opened fire as the van travelled along the M2, killing the teenager instantly while injuring another man.

It later emerged that the gun used in the attack was stolen from a UDR base in Lurgan.

Henrys brother Robert spoke on today’s Nine Til Noon show: