Indonesian earthquake picked up at St Columba’s College, Stranorlar

An Indonesian earthquake which has so far claimed the lives of over 100 people was picked up on the seismometer at St. Columba’s College in Stranorlar.

Rescuers in Indonesia say the number of people who have been killed following the powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake on the holiday island of Lombok will “definitely increase”.

Search teams are trying to reach areas which have been cut-off.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is working through its embassy in Jakarta to support Irish citizens wanting to leave the area.

While it also says as far as it is aware, there are no Irish citizens among the casualties.

Charity worker Chaim Fetter is looking for accommodation for children left homeless after their orphanage collapsed: