Tyrone overcome Donegal to book All-Ireland Semi-Final place

Tyrone were 2-17 v 1-13 winners over Donegal in their Super 8s Phase 3 clash in Ballybofey on Sunday to book a date with Monaghan in the All-Ireland SFC Semi-Final next week.

Donegal led by a goal at the break thanks to a Michael Murphy goal but Tyrone were able to take control in the second half, and a Harry Loughran goal turned the game in their favour. A Declan McClure goal deep into injury time sealed the win for the O’Neill County.

After the match, Oisin Kelly spoke with match analyst Brendan Kilcoyne…