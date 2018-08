Tyrone proved too strong for Donegal in their All-Ireland SFC Super 8s Series clash on Sunday in Ballybofey.

2-17 v 1-13 was the final score in a clash that saw Donegal lead by 3 points at half-time, but goals from Harry Loughran and Declan McClure in the second half gave Tyrone the win.

Martin McHugh joined Oisin Kelly in Ballybofey, and says that Donegal’s bench wasn’t good enough this year…