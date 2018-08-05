Michael Murphy and Declan Bonner react to Donegal Championship exit

Donegal’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship came to an end today in Ballybofey when they were defeated by Tyrone on a scoreline of 2-17 v 1-13.

Tyrone took control of the game in the second half after Donegal leading by 3 points at the break thanks to a Michael Murphy goal. The O’Neill County were able to put 2 past Shaun Patton in the Donegal goal to make sure of the win.

Declan Bonner spoke with Oisin Kelly in Ballybofey…

Michael Murphy says Tyrone’s counter-attacking made the difference…