€10,000 Leader funding announced for Inishowen tourism and archaeology schemes

Tourism and archaeology schemes in Inishowen are set to benefit from over €10,000 in Leader funding.

The funding from the Department of Rural and Community Development will support two local projects through the Inishowen Development Partnership.

€6000 has been allocated to work on a cross border project alongside a group in North Down to examine best practice in the presentation of coastal defence forts for heritage tourism in a bid to establish the best tourism return for Fort Dunree.

An additional €4990 has been set aside for the Inishowen Development Partnership working alongside the Community Archaeology Training Project to provide training to 16 students to run a community archaeology project in the Inishowen peninsula.

In welcoming the funding, local councillor Micky Doherty says; the Leader funding programme is an enormous opportunity to grow, develop and bring something new to Inishowen.