Driver found speeding and in possession of cannabis due in court

Police in Strabane have charged a driver to court after they were found to be travelling in excess of the speed limit and possessing cannabis.
Police say during a speed enforcement operation earlier today a vehicle was detected travelling at 58mph in a 40 mph zone on the Fyfin Road.
The vehicle was subsequently stopped and upon speaking to the driver Police say they suspected drug use in the vehicle.
After conducting a search of the vehicle and the driver, an amount of cannabis was found.
Court proceedings are to follow.