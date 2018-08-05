Driver found speeding and in possession of cannabis due in court

Police in Strabane have charged a driver to court after they were found to be travelling in excess of the speed limit and possessing cannabis.

Police say during a speed enforcement operation earlier today a vehicle was detected travelling at 58mph in a 40 mph zone on the Fyfin Road.

The vehicle was subsequently stopped and upon speaking to the driver Police say they suspected drug use in the vehicle.

After conducting a search of the vehicle and the driver, an amount of cannabis was found.

Court proceedings are to follow.