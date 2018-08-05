Donegal islands to benefit from €359,000 in funding

€359,000 in funding has been announced for a programme of works on three Donegal islands.

The funding from the Department of Culture Heritage and the Gaeltacht is to be matched funded by Donegal County Council and will go towards resurfacing works on Arranmore Island, including essential works on the Lighthouse Road.

A crane will be delivered for Tory Island and at Machaire Rabhartaigh as part of proposals set out by Pól Ó Gallachóir in his report into the Tory Ferry dispute.

Meanwhile, funding has also been allocated for pointing works on a retaining wall at Oiléan an Bhráighe.

Government Chief Whip Minister Joe McHugh says the funding is about improving accessibility, funding better conditions for people living and visiting Donegal’s islands and developing vital tourism offerings: