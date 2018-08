Bready are top of the NWCU Premiership after their win over Strabane on Saturday. Elsewhere there were wins for Coleraine, Brigade and Ardmore.

In the NWCU Championship, St. Johnston overcame Bonds Glen. It’s a 2 horse race at the top with Glendermott and Ballyspallen both picking up wins yesterday. Killyclooney got the better of Drummond to remain in third.

Highland’s Cricket Correspondent Eamonn McLaughlin joined PJ Lynch on Sunday Sport, and started his review with Bready’s win over Strabane…