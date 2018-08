Tyrone will meet Monaghan in the All-Ireland SFC Semi-Final next week after defeating Donegal by 2-17 v 1-13 in their Super 8s meeting in Ballybofey.

Tyrone started slowly and Donegal brought a 3 point lead into the break, but second half goals from Harry Loughran and Declan McClure led Mickey Harte’s men to victory.

Tom Comack spoke with Tyrone manager Mickey Harte after their win…