The Donegal Ladies had a 3 point win over Armagh today in their All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final at Healy Park in Omagh.

0-19 v 1-13 was the final score in favour of Donegal, who now go on to face either Cork or Westmeath in the semi-final.

After the match, Tom Comack spoke with Donegal forward Yvonne Bonner…