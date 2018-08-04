Success for Dunlevy and McCrystal at Para-cycling Road World Championships

Ireland’s Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal have defended their world title in the Time Trial at the UCI 2018 Para-cycling Road World Championships in Maniago, Italy.

The Paralympic Champions finished the 27.7km Time Trial in a time of 35:26:37, seventeen seconds ahead of silver medalists Lora Fachie and Corrine Hall from Great Britain. Poland’s Iwona Podkoscielna and Aleksandra Teclaw rounded off the podium two minutes further afield.

Speaking after he race an elated Dunlevy – whose father John is from Mountcharles – described a technical hard course.

“It was quite technical in the first part, and hard to stay on the power. In the straight sections we just got on the power together,” she said.

“We found out we won it ten minutes after the race and we are delighted. This had been what we have been aiming for since September – and it’s a different type of pressure to Rio or any other race. I had that belief that we could win.”

This year Dunlevy has competed with several different pilots throughout the season – clocking up different experiences.