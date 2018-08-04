Submissions invited on Noise Action Plan

Donegal County Council is inviting submissions on its Noise Action Plan.

The Plan has been prepared by the Council to address environmental noise from sections of major roads in the county with more than three million vehicles per annum.

The aim of the Directive and the Regulations is to provide for the implementation of a European Commission common approach to avoid, prevent or reduce on a prioritised basis the harmful effects, including annoyance, due to exposure to environmental noise.

Environmental noise is unwanted or harmful outdoor sound created by human activities, including noise emitted by means of transport, road traffic, rail traffic, air traffic and noise in agglomerations over a specified size.

Types of noise not included in the Regulations are noise that is caused by the exposed person, noise from domestic activities, noise created by neighbours, noise at workplaces or noise inside means of transport or due to military activities in military areas.

Noise Mapping Bodies and Action Planning Authorities were assigned responsibility

under the regulations to draw up noise maps and prepare action plans.

You can find out more and complete a submission form on your thoughts on the councils website, Donegalcoco.ie