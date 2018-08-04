Harps working off tight margins and need local support

Finn Harps have expressed concerns with how the League of Ireland is moving forward and that there is no improved structures for clubs in place.

Off the field Harps are keeping their head above water but the summer time is always tough on the club.

Once again they are working on tight budgets not just for the senior side but the underage teams too.

Harps Secretary John Campbell has once again called for more support from fans and from the business community in the county.

There is a worry again within the league that clubs will struggle even more within their own set ups.

John feels more support and direction from the powers at the FAI is needed..