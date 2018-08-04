GAA Preview: Neil Gallagher and Finbar McConnell look ahead to Donegal v Tyrone

This week’s GAA Preview is focusing on the huge All-Ireland Super 8s series clash between Donegal and Tyrone in Ballybofey on Sunday, where the winning team will progress to the All-Ireland Semi-Finals, but Tyrone have a slight advantage in that a draw will see them through.

Tom Comack has been speaking to former Donegal All-Star midfielder Neil Gallagher ahead of tomorrow’s game…

Former Tyrone All-Star goalkeeper Finbar McConnell gave his thoughts on the game to Tom also…

Donegal v Tyrone in the All Ireland Super Eight’s on Sunday 5th August will be LIVE on Highland Radio Sport in association with Gal Oil – Fuel You Can Trust at Clady Bridge Castlefin. Your One Stop Shop for all your fuel needs, with top rates given on sterling.