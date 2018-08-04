Finn Harps Family Fun Day

Finn Harps Football Club will host a free ‘Family Fun’ event at their Academy Grounds in Killygordon on Friday 31st August commencing at 3 pm. The ‘Fun Games’ are available for all and is supported by the FAI who have kindly made many exciting games available.

Finn Harps is inviting clubs to enter 07 age-group teams for a blitz on the day. Places are limited and entry will strictly be on a first come first served basis A team can be booked by emailing harpssec@gmail.com. Entries will close this coming Monday at 5 p.m. There is no costs or fees involved.

As well as the blitz the ‘Fun Day’ will include Penalty Shootouts, Skills and Face Painting. All children attending this ‘Family Fun’ event can then, free of charge, attend the big Finn Harps game against Galway Utd as Ollie Horgan’s team’s push for promotion continues on that Friday night in Ballybofey (kick-off 8.00).