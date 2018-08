The Donegal Ladies booked their place in the All-Ireland Semi-Final on Saturday by overcoming Armagh by 0-19 v 1-13 at Healy Park in Omagh.

It was a hard-fought battle all the way through, and it was Donegal who led at the break by 6 points, 0-11 v 0-05. They now go on to face Cork or Westmeath in the Semi-Final, who play on Monday.

Tom Comack has the full-time report…