2-20 v 0-11 was the final score in Derry’s All-Ireland U21 B Hurling final today against Kerry, with the Kingdom claiming the Richie McElligott Cup by 15 points.

After the match, Conor McKenna spoke with Derry manager Collie McGurk, who was confused as to why Kerry’s first goal stood though the play was called back for a red card…

Derry player Ronan Mullan also spoke with Conor McKenna…