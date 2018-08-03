Tyrone name unchanged team to face Donegal

Tyrone have named the same starting 15 as began against Dublin for their clash with Donegal in Ballybofey on Sunday.

Ont the bench, there is one change as Michael Cassidy comes in to replace P. Mc Nulty.

The Tyrone team is listed below:

1 N Morgan

2 M McKernan

3 R McNamee

4 HP McGeary

5 T McCann

6 F Burns

7 P Harte

8 C Cavanagh

9 P Hampsey

10 M Donnelly

11 N Sludden

12 C Meyler

13 C McShane

14 R Donnelly

15 C McAliskey

16 M O’Neill

17 M Bradley

18 L Brennan

19 R Brennan

20 M. Cassidy

21 H Loughran

22 C McCann

23 D McClure

24 A McCrory

25 K McGeary

26 R O’Neill