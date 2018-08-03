Tyrone name unchanged team to face Donegal

Tyrone have named the same starting 15 as began against Dublin for their clash with Donegal in Ballybofey on Sunday.
Ont the bench, there is one change as Michael Cassidy comes in to replace P. Mc Nulty.
The Tyrone team is listed below:
1 N Morgan
2 M McKernan
3 R McNamee
4 HP McGeary
5 T McCann
6 F Burns
7 P Harte
8 C Cavanagh
9 P Hampsey
10 M Donnelly
11 N Sludden
12 C Meyler
13 C McShane
14 R Donnelly
15 C McAliskey
16 M O’Neill
17 M Bradley
18 L Brennan
19 R Brennan
20 M. Cassidy
21 H Loughran
22 C McCann
23 D McClure
24 A McCrory
25 K McGeary
26 R O’Neill