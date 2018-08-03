Still time to register for Donegal Half Marathon and Team Challenge Cup

The Donegal Half Marathon and Team Challenge Cup gets underway in just two over two weeks’ time on Sunday, 19th August.

The Donegal Half Marathon is ideal for runners who are preparing for the Dublin Marathon later this year, while the Team Challenge Cup opens up the event to beginner 5k and 10k runners.

Following on from the success of last year’s inaugural Children’s 1K Fun Run in conjunction with Donegal Sports Partnership, the event returns again this year.

Looking forward to this year’s race, Dessie Larkin, Chairperson of the Donegal Half Marathon said: “We’ve been working hard behind the scenes over the last few months and we’re looking forward to another great event on Sunday 19th. This year, we’ve moved to a half marathon event but we’re expecting big entries for both the main event and the Team Challenge Cup. The Team Challenge Cup is ideal for anyone who is comfortable with running 5k and since it first launched, businesses, charities and groups have done the event to raise funds which is great. There’s still time to register online so if you’re on the fence, now is the time to get booking for a great event!”

Meanwhile, the Donegal Half Marathon and Donegal Volunteer Centre will host a Volunteer Evening on Wednesday 8th August at 7pm in the Radisson Blu Hotel, Letterkenny.

Online registrations close on Friday, 17th August and runners and walkers can register for the half marathon and team challenge cup on Saturday 18th August at the Aura Leisure Centre.

To register visit www.donegalhalfmarathon.ie.