Finn Harps boss Ollie Horgan was well pleased with the fact that his side beat Wexford FC 3-0 at Finn Park on Friday night.

Harps are now second in Division One and well placed to qualify for the play-offs.

But, speaking to Diarmaid Doherty, Horgan pointed out that they had got an early goal and they will have to play better in the weeks ahead, and not just in patches…