Mc Crossan claims Stormont stalemate is causing school redundancies because of impasse

A West Tyrone MLA says recent figures showing 1430 teachers and support staff received redundancies across the North over the past 3 years are further evidence of the financial pressures being caused by the continued suspension of Stormont.

Daniel McCrossan says staff in local schools are increasingly concerned about their future, and the future of their schools.

He says, principals have told him that cutbacks within the education system have left them with no other option but to issue redundancies in a bid to balance the books………