Harps snap up another player as push for promotion continues

Finn Harps have snapped up another player as the push for promotion continue.

Fintan Borotto, aged 20, played his underage football with Castlebar Celtic before joining the Sligo Rovers’ U19 squad in January 2015.

Fintan spent three seasons with the Sligo 19s and is also a former Irish Schoolboy international.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan knows the defender well from his time with that international panel and is pleased to have another player on board for the remainder of the campaign.

“Fintan’s a good lad. He had three years with Sligo U19s and hopefully now will gain some experience with us in a senior setup” Horgan said.

Borotto, though, will have to wait for his first team debut. He was not named in the starting line up or on the bench for Friday night’s game against Wexford.