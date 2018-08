Finn Harps have beaten Wexford 3-0 at Finn Park tonight.

Goals from Mikey Place and Jesse Devers in the first half and Sam Todd in the second half helped them to a well deserved victory.

This result lifts Harps into clear second spot with just four games to go.

They are seven points behind UCD but are eight ahead of fifth placed Drogheda United.

