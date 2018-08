Derry City’s topsy-turvy season continued with a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Sligo Rovers in the Premier Division.

After last week’s 2-1 success over St. Patrick’s Athletic tables were turned on this occasion.

Jamie McDonagh put Derry ahead but Sligo came from behind to win thanks to goals from David Cawley and former Finn Harps player Caolan McAleer.

Martin Holmes was at the Brandywell for Highland Radio Sport and his full-time report is below.