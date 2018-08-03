Biggest numbers ever expected for Waterside Half Marathon

The 2018 Waterside Half Marathon – which is on Sunday, September 2nd – is set to be the biggest and most prestigious in its 37 year history when up to 2,500 runners descend on Ebrington Square in Derry for the race start.

Event organisers Derry City and Strabane District Council and City of Derry Spartans have announced this week that the race will act as a qualifier for the NI squad for the inaugural Commonwealth Half Marathon Championships on Sunday October 7th in Cardiff.

The race has already been confirmed as the host event for the NI and Ulster Half Marathon Championships which has swelled demand for places.

All participants will receive a specially commissioned Waterside Half Marathon medal and race t-shirt.

Entries to the race close at midnight on Monday 13th August 2018 and you can register online now at http://www.derrystrabane.com/whm.