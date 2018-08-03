An Post should readvertise PO contracts after retirements – Mc Conalogue

As the debate over potential post office closures continues, a Donegal Deputy says the retirement protocol agreed between An Post and the IPU must be changed.

The agreement as it stands means that when a postmaster or postmistress seeks to leave, the contrasct for that post office will not be readvertised and it will cease to operate. However, Deputy Charlie Mc Conalogue says others should be given the chance to take up the contracts.

An Post are to clarify the situation by the end of the month, but Deputy Mc Conalogue says they cannot refuse to re-advertise contracts, and then say they are not closing post offices……..