SDLP is misrepresenting SF position on Border Poll – Mac Lochlainn

A senior Sinn Fein representative in Donegal says the party is looking forward to confidently arguing the case for Irish unity.

However, Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn denies that his party is prioritising a border poll over a return to Stormont.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood accused Sinn Fein this week of doing a handbrake turn on the issue.

However, responding to Mr Eastwood, Senator Mac Lochlainn accused Colum Eastwood of misrepresenting the Sinn Fein position.

He says they have made it clear that this is not the time for a border poll debate……..