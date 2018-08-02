SDLP criticise Sinn Fein “handbrake turn” on border poll

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood has accused Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald of carrying out a hand-brake turn on the issue of a border poll.

He’s accused her of prematurely calling for a poll on the near side of Brexit, describing it as yet another indication of Sinn Fein’s infantile handling of the issue.

The Foyle MLA says as the reality of Brexit draws nearer and clearer, the building of a new and agreed Ireland is becoming more attractive to many sections in society.

In a statement, Foyle MLA and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said; unlike Sinn Fein, his party SDLP have always understood that the cause of bringing about reunification will require more thought and commitment than a mere press release every few months, without engagement or the appropriate context to do so.

He added that it was disappointing to see Sinn Féin move away from this welcomed approach a mere 24 hours later.

Yesterday, DUP leader Arlene Foster accused Mary Lou McDonald of prioritising a border poll over the return of an executive at Stormont.

Mary Lou McDonald was in Derry last evening, where she met with senior council officials and civic leaders from Derry and Donegal.

Deputy McDonald received a joint presentation from the Chief Executive of Derry City and Strabane District Council, John Kelpie on the vision for the North West City Region and the plans for this cross border region.