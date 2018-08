There’s a massive power outage in Buncrana this evening with 1303 homes and businesses affected.

ESB say crews are working to restore a fault with power hoped to be returned by 9:45pm.

Meanwhile in Convoy, 58 properties are without power.

The utility says crews are working to repair a fault and restore power as quickly as possible. It’s estimated power will be restored by 8:45pm in the Convoy area.