The SSE Airtricity League First Division run in is intensifying as Finn Harps look to keep pace with the sides around them in the play off places.

This Friday night Harps play Wexford in Ballybofey and are without the services of Keith Cowan who is suspended while the likes of Nathan Boyle and John O’Flynn are doubts.

Harps record against Wexford hasn’t been the best and with five game left, Harps boss Ollie Horgan is urging caution in the coming weeks…