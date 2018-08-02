Niall Logue joins Harps on loan

Finn Harps F.C. wish to confirm this afternoon that Niall Logue has been signed on loan from Derry City following receipt of clearance from the FAI. The 22-year-old defender was previously on the books at Irish League club Institute before moving to play college soccer with Yavapai College in Arizona. Niall was also with Ohio State University for two seasons playing in 19 games. Harps manager Ollie Horgan said Logue is an important addition to his squad for the final five games of the League of Ireland First Division. “We’re happy to get notification from the FAI this afternoon that Niall is cleared to be part of our squad for the remainder of the season. He will provide extra defensive cover and that will be needed with so many important games coming up for us” Horgan said.