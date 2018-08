The Republic of Ireland have won their group at the 2018 IFCPF European Championships in the Netherlands.

They defeated the hosts on Wednesday evening 1-0.

Donegal’s Oisin Merritt once again started for Ireland who now advance the semi finals.

In the last four they will play the Ukraine on Friday.

On route to topping their section they also beat Germany, Northern Ireland and Denmark, scoring 18 goals and conceding just one.