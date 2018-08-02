Inishowen Development Partnership to share Communities Integration funding

The Inishowen Development Partnership is to share in €500,000 of funding announced today under the Communities Integration Fund.

115 organisations nationwide are to receive grants of up to €5000 each for activities to support the integration of migrants in communities.

Mr. David Stanton, T.D., Minister of State at the Department of Justice and Equality with special responsibility for Equality, Immigration and Integration says: ‘Last year was the first year of the Communities Integration Fund and having personally visited some of the projects funded I was struck by how great an impact such a relatively modest financial support can have in bringing migrants and their host communities together’.