The EU is ready to improve the text on the Irish backstop in Brexit negotiations, in order to secure a Withdrawal Agreement with the UK.

The European Commission’s Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier has given an update on the status of the discussions with Britain.

He says 80 per cent of the Withdrawal Agreement has been reached but acknowledged the biggest risk of Brexit is on the island of Ireland.

However, Michel Barnier says he remains confident the negotiations can reach a good outcome.