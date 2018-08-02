Environmental Partnership Funding announced for 35 Donegal projects

The Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Denis Naughten, has announced €36,000 in funding for projects across Donegal under the 2018 Environmental Partnership Fund.

The fund supports local environmental initiatives by communities, individuals and not-for-profit groups.

A total of 880 projects across Ireland are due to receive monies in the 2018 tranche of funding, 35 in Donegal.

Half the funding is provided by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment and matched by local authorities.

In Donegal funding has been announced to support successful applicants deliver projects ranging from the planting of trees in Buncrana and Inishowen, a study of the biodiversity of the River Swilly, a community bee project and environmental musical workshops.

In announcing the funding, Minister Denis Naughten says; “These projects showcase how small changes at a local level can make lasting improvements to the environment we all must share and protect.”