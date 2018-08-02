Conqueror of K2 looking forward to homecoming celebrations tonight

A homecoming will take place at Market Square in Letterkenny this evening at 6.30 for Jason Black, the mountaineer and athlete who last week became only the second Irishman to climb K2, and the forst to return home.

10 years ago today, Limerick mountaineer Ger O’Donnell died while descending the mountain, having successfully reached the summit.

Jason Black says he will now use his success to reinforce the message in schools and elsewhere that alll goals are achieveable and people should never be afraid to seize opportunities and get the most out of life.

He says he’s looking forward to tonight’s celebrations………..