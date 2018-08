Cathal Gallagher of Errigal Cycling Club has been named on the Irish National Cycling team for the World Youth Tour in Austria.

The young Glenswilly man will travel on the 20th August for 5 days racing. This will be Cathal’s biggest race to date.

The team is made up of six riders from around the country and was selected from three major youth races- Rás Mhaigh-EO, Rás Na Nog & Kanturk,

The selectors were looking for aggressive riding and how riders worked as a team and results.