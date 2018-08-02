Chamber says more progress needed in Twin Towns traffic management

The Ballybofey and Stranorlar Chamber of Commerce while welcoming the ongoing progress of traffic management in the Twin Towns as road works continue, are pressing for further improvements on the Donegal Road as the new school term fast approaches.

The Chamber says there has been significant improvements to traffic management in the locality over recent weeks but traffic delays are still having an impact on local residents and businesses.

Chamber Manager, Leah Fairman, says Donegal County Council, the TII and the contractors need to continue to co-ordinate the traffic management in preparation for the increase in traffic come September: