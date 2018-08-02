13 Donegal Post Offices set to close

It’s emerged that so far, An Post has received 109 exit requests from postmasters and postmistresses across the country, 13 of them from Donegal.

It follows the agreement of a protocol between An Post and the IPU earlier this year which offers packages to people running post offices to leave. However, the agreement means a new management structure will not be put in place, and the post office will close.

The 13 potential post offices closures on the list in Donegal are –

Ballyliffin

Ballymagan

Bunbeg

Burnfoot

Churchill

Culdaff

Culkeeny

Dunaff

Dunfanaghy

Dunkineely

Gortahork

Kindrum

Quigley’s Point

Donegal Deputy and Leas Cheann Comhairle Pat the Cope Gallagher says the government must take action to amend the protocol……