Sharkey claims national media is not taking his presidential aspirations seriously

Presidential hopeful Kevin Sharkey has accused the national media of not taking him seriously as a potential candidate.

The artist from Co Donegal, was not invited to address Waterford City and County Council yesterday evening.

Senator Joan Freeman, businessman Gavin Duffy and retired Aer Lingus employee Patrick Feeney were invited to give their pitches though.

Speaking to Ocean FM, Kevin Sharkey says he did write to Waterford Council, but never received a reply, and he believes the reason may be because he is not being taken seriously……….