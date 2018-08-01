New driving testers being recruited for Donegal

The Road Safety Authority has confirmed a recruitment process for driving testers for Donegal has commenced.

Its believed staff will be in post by the Autumn with at least one driving tester due to be based in Letterkenny.

The RSA has confirmed in reponse to a motion put forward by Councillor Adrian Glackin that the recruitment process for employing more driving testers in Donegal has commenced.

It was revealed earlier this year that driving test wait times in Buncrana was among the longest in the country.

RSA figures also showed that it takes just over 19 weeks from the date of application to sit the test in Donegal Town.

While it is not confirmed what centres the testers will be posted to, Councillor Adrian Glackin says its believed the new staff will be in place by the Autumn with at least one tester due to be based in Letterkenny.