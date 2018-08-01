Entire health care system is crumbling – Cope

A Donegal Deputy says the entire health care system is crumbling under the pressure of numbers and the lack of resources, staff and funding.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says the ongoing delays in approving Home Care Packages is causing delayed discharges from Letterkenny University Hospital as those in Community Hospitals cannot be sent home due to the lack of home care help approval.

He says this is having a knock-on effect on the health service as a whole and has called on the Health Minister to urgently address the issue: