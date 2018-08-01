Donegal v Tyrone Preview: Hugh McFadden

The build up to the biggest ever game to be played at MacCumhaill Park is gaining momentum as the day gets closer.

This Sunday, Donegal and Tyrone will battle for a place in the All Ireland semi final.

Tyrone have won the last two championship meetings in Clones but Donegal have beaten their neighbours on their last two championships appearance at the Ballybofey venue in 2015 and 2013.

In Highland’s Preview ahead of the big game, Ryan Ferry has been speaking with Hugh McFadden…

