Council considers funding option for Swan Park restoration

Donegal County Council is considering applying for a grant under the Rural Regeneration and Development fund to cover the cost in repairing Swan Park in Buncrana.

There’s one billion euro available nationally under the fund and is part of the Government’s Project Ireland 2040 Plan with 19 million euro to be distributed next year.

The popular amenity currently lies in ruin and is closed to the public for almost a year now after torrential rain last August.

Cllr. Jack Murray says that it’s regrettable it’s taking so long for progress: