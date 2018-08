The number of people awaiting in patient beds at Letterkenny University Hospital has risen again today with 24 people waiting there this morning, 12 of them on Emergency Department trolleys.

That’s six up on yesterday.

On Monday, the hospital had 35 people awaiting admission, the highest figure in the country that day.

This morning, there were 357 people awaiting admission around the country, the highest number, 42, at University Hospital, Limerick.