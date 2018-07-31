Walsh follows Bonner and calls for player protection

Interesting comments from the Galway football manager Kevin Walsh this morning – who has called for greater protection for his forward, Damien Comer

The All Ireland Super 8’s draw to a conclusion this weekend and ahead of Galway’s meeting with Monaghan, Walsh said his player isn’t receiving enough protection to allow him to express himself.

He said that over the last while, Comer has come in for a lot of serious attention without getting much out of it.

Walsh is the second manager in the space of a few days to raise issues around individual players

Donegal’s Declan Bonner has also expressed similar concerns over the treatment of Ryan McHugh in recent games.

The county boss said McHugh is being fouled up to twelve times in a game and not enough cards are being produced by officials.